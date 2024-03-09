Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Holdings Raised by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 32,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of DAKT opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.06. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 6.59%.

DAKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Further Reading

