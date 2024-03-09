Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,241 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Daktronics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 203,818 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 761,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 132,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

DAKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $402.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.06. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 6.59%.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

