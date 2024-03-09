Danakali (LON:DNK) Trading Up 4,551.2%

Danakali Limited (LON:DNK – Get Free Report) shares were up 4,551.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25). Approximately 1,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 15,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Danakali Trading Up 4,551.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £73.67 million and a P/E ratio of -18.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

