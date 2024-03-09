Darktrace (LON:DARK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.62) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Darktrace from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 260 ($3.30) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

LON:DARK opened at GBX 377.40 ($4.79) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 349.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 361.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. Darktrace has a twelve month low of GBX 237.29 ($3.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 428.10 ($5.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,391.43 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Darktrace news, insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.57), for a total value of £270,000 ($342,683.08). Corporate insiders own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

