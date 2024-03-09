Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DB. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

