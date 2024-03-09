Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.48. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.9% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $4,697,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 468,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $2,718,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

