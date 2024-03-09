DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DMC Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

DMC Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BOOM opened at $17.13 on Friday. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $339.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.61.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,726,000 after purchasing an additional 104,082 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,871,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,213,000 after acquiring an additional 38,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,355,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,358,000 after acquiring an additional 46,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 778,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

