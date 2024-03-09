Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a GBX 425 ($5.39) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.20) to GBX 430 ($5.46) in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Down 2.1 %
Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza Group
In other news, insider Andrew Rennie bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 388 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £58,200 ($73,867.24). 16.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
