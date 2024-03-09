Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Shares Down 0.6%

Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €17.85 ($19.40) and last traded at €17.90 ($19.46). 3,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.00 ($19.57).

Dr. Hönle Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $108.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of €17.23 and a 200 day moving average of €17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.79.

About Dr. Hönle

Dr. Hönle AG engages in the supply of industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, optics and opto-electronics, medical technology, and glass processing.

