Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Natalie Glance Sells 1,500 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $322,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,099,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $270,105.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $9,149,355.00.

Duolingo Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $213.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 628.05 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $245.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Get Our Latest Report on DUOL

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.