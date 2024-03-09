Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on DLNG

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of DLNG opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.