Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $27.87 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8 %

AMZN opened at $175.35 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $180.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

