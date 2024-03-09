Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Adrian James Holt Sells 4,735 Shares

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EMN opened at $89.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

