eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EBAY. Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $50.37 on Friday. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 42.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after purchasing an additional 480,156 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $798,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 20.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $99,660,000 after purchasing an additional 387,655 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in eBay by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,785,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $122,817,000 after purchasing an additional 43,616 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in eBay by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

