Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 9,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 15,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Edesa Biotech Trading Up 4.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.67. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 417,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

