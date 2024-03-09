Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.05% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ELEV. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ ELEV opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Elevation Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $193.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,279,000. venBio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,914,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 1,047,916 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $830,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

