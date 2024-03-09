Elevation Oncology’s (ELEV) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.29% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. venBio Partners LLC boosted its position in Elevation Oncology by 56.1% in the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,914,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,916 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $1,368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.
