Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Down 0.5 %
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 198,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 177,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
