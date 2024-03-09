Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EPD opened at $28.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

