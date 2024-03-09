Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,845 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ON by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ON by 816.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of ON by 151.6% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

ON Stock Performance

ON stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.18. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

