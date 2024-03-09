EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Trading 29% Higher

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report) traded up 29% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

EQT AB (publ) Trading Up 29.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

