Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Trading Down 0.9%

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.38). Approximately 410,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 427,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.40).

Equals Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £204.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,725.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Equals Group

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account transfers, card products, and current accounts; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporates and financial institutions with complex payments needs; FairFX, a travel card and international payment product covering the needs of high-net-worth individuals, international holidaymakers, and their families; CardOneMoney that allows small business and individuals to run their payments, direct debits, and cards through their account; Roqqett, an open-banking platform; and Equals Connect, a white label platform serving smaller FX providers.

