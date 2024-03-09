Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Entravision Communications Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EVC)

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entravision Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Entravision Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Entravision Communications’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EVC. TheStreet lowered Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.11%.

In other Entravision Communications news, CEO Michael J. Christenson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,623.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Entravision Communications by 103.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Entravision Communications by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

