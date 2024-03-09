Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HURN)

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HURN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,982 shares of company stock worth $2,743,944 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,892,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after acquiring an additional 92,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 941,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,950,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

