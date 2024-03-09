EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.19.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,284.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,989 shares in the company, valued at $350,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,284.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares in the company, valued at $350,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,852 shares of company stock worth $229,525. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 34.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EVgo by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in EVgo by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter worth about $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVGO opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $868.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.50. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.39 million. EVgo’s revenue was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

