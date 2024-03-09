EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

EVgo Price Performance

EVgo stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.50. EVgo has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.39 million. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVgo

In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,852 shares of company stock valued at $229,525. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in EVgo by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

