Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 0.7 %

EVOK stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.21.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

