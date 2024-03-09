Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Stock Up 0.7 %
EVOK stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.21.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
