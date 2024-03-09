Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of EE stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.41. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

