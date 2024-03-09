First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth $131,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $17.70.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $299.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.75 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 21.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Report on First BanCorp.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,339,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,644.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,084.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,339,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $2,269,729. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.