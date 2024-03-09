First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Solar alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $125,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,033 shares of company stock worth $3,486,200. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.71.

Get Our Latest Report on First Solar

First Solar Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $161.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.84.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.