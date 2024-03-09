Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726,526 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Fisker by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fisker by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,604 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fisker by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.
Fisker Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $7.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSR
Fisker Profile
Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fisker
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What is a Dividend King?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.