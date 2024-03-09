Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

FL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 115,872 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 61,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,683 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 279,857 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 889,413 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after acquiring an additional 209,802 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

