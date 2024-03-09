Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

FWONK stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average of $65.90.

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,896,656 shares of company stock worth $117,253,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,456,000 after buying an additional 73,369 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 283.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after buying an additional 268,910 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after buying an additional 39,355 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

