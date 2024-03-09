Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of FSP opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $236.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 94,760 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $1,470,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Articles

