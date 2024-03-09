GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.33, but opened at $21.01. GAP shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 6,130,194 shares traded.

The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 600.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Stock Up 8.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 209.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.24.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

