Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NYSE:DNA)

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DNA. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.20.

View Our Latest Report on DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

NYSE DNA opened at $1.22 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 42.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 36,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $49,350.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,413,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,453.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 36,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $49,350.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,413,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,453.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,701.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 413,068 shares of company stock valued at $630,310. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.