GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,015 shares of company stock valued at $11,849,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $116.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

