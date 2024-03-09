Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.13. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 310.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 35,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 56.1% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 119,475 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

