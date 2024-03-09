Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.70 and last traded at $72.70. Approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.55.
Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.