Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Shares Down 0.6%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSFGet Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.26 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 63.80 ($0.81). Approximately 909,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,610,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.20 ($0.81).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £316.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.89 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is 8,888.89%.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

