Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Shares Down 0.6%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.26 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 63.80 ($0.81). Approximately 909,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,610,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.20 ($0.81).

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £316.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.89 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is 8,888.89%.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.