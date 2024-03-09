Gossamer Bio, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21).

GOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 0.7 %

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.73. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,726,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,749 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $3,372,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,635,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 367,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,187,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.