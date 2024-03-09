Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 352 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AppFolio by 43.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 34.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $227.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7,593.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.98. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.58 and a fifty-two week high of $246.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $171.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $239,090.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,500.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

