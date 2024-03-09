Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 787.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,307 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,006,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 76.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,891,000 after purchasing an additional 861,427 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Rambus Trading Down 2.5 %

Rambus stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.51. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,015.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,946,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,395 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

