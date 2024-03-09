Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,796 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

NYSE:HPP opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $966.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

