Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $91.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.94. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $93.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSGX. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

