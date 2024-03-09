Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $945,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.29.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $625.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $608.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $636.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

