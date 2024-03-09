Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 70.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,866,000 after buying an additional 3,556,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 5,447.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,514 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN opened at $17.06 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

