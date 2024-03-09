Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 11,184 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 174.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the third quarter worth about $1,547,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the third quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 31.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,727 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENOV shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE ENOV opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.62 and a beta of 1.98.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

