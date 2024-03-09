Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 17,185 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $62.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.