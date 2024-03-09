Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 32,132 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,132 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU opened at $55.97 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $66.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.89, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.87.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $413,952.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,383 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

